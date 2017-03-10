Airing unverified news: PEMRA issues notice to NEO TV

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued a show cause notice to NEO TV for airing the photo of the current Sindh High Court chief justice along with the news of the death of former Pakistan Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

The PEMRA has asked the NEO TV to submit a reply within 4 days, i.e. by March 13, March 2017 to explain the airing of the news without verifying facts.

The incorrect news caused great psychological and mental stress to the families of the former Pakistan chief justice and the current Sindh High Court chief justice.

After airing of the wrong photo, the registrar of the Sindh High Court filed an official complaint with the PEMRA, requesting the regulatory authority to take action against the channel.

The regulatory authority has directed the management of the NEO TV to submit a reply to the show-cause notice by the given date or the matter shall proceed ex-parte in accordance with the PEMRA laws.