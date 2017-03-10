Afghan Taliban stone woman to death for adultery

KABUL: A married woman was stoned to death for adultery by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The incident took place in Warduj district located in Afghanistan’s northern province Badakhshan.

A Taliban court sentenced the woman to stoning which was implemented a day before.

Some Afghans still refer to Taliban courts for settling disputes, viewing government bodies as corrupt or unreliable.

When in power from 1996 until 2001, the Taliban staged public stonings or lashings of Afghans found to have had conducted adultery.