Abraaj Group expresses interest in assisting Punjab govt with healthcare

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday talked to a delegation led by Abraaj Group’s Health Impact Committee Chairman Sir David Nicholson about the improvement of the healthcare system, training of doctors, and coordination for disease diagnosis.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the Punjab government has taken comprehensive measures for the improvement of the provincial healthcare system. Abraaj Global Healthcare CEO Khawar Mannan gave a briefing on the international activities of the group and expressed his resolve to work with the Punjab government.

Experts from the Abraaj Group, provincial ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, the additional chief secretary, planning and development chairman, relevant officials and medical experts were also present on the occasion.