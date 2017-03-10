300-megawatt Gwadar power plant to be linked with national grid

A 300-megawatt power plant being installed in Gwadar will be linked to the national grid, officials of Ministry of Water and Power told Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday.

A meeting of the committee was held here at the Parliament under the chair of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

The meeting was attended by lawmakers of the two houses of the Parliament, including Shaikh Rohale Asghar, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, Mian Abdul Manan, Ch Tanvir Khan, Sherry Rehman, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and officials of Ministry of Water and Power and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Water and Power Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha gave a detailed briefing on the energy projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said there were a total of 19 power projects under the CPEC, which would produce around 12114-megawatt electricity. These include hydro, solar, wind and imported coal projects.

The coal projects will generate 3960 megawatts, hydro projects will produce 2714 megawatt, while 4260-megawatt electricity will be produced through imported coal, he said.

He said the government would pay nothing for these projects, as the investment in them was being made by Chinese investors.

He said the imported coal power project at Port Qasim would be completed by the end of the year, while Neelam-Jhelum hydropower project would start producing electricity by March 2018.

He said Neelam-Jhelum project could produce 969-megawatt electricity, adding generation of extra power was dependent on the availability of water.

He also informed the meeting all the CPEC power projects would be handed over to the respective provinces after 25 years.

He said key energy projects and infrastructure along the CPEC would serve as an important engine to drive Pakistan’s economic growth and bring more economic activities and opportunities to the country.