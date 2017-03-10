160pc increase in rape cases in Islamabad: report

ISLAMABAD: A report submitted by the Ministry of Interior in the upper house of parliament on Friday revealed that rape cases in the federal capital have increased by 160 percent during last year.

An overall of 119 women-related cases were reported in 2016.

Out of 119 cases registered, 39 were rape cases, 26 cases were linked to murders of women, 8 cases belonged to attempt to murder and 46 cases linked to attacks on women.

In 2015, only 15 cases of rapes were reported. Likewise, attempt to murder cases soared by 10pc.

Moreover, 15 cases were lodged pertaining to child kidnappings in the previous year. Nine children are recovered whereas remaining are still missing.