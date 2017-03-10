100-day cleanliness campaign deadline nears; no visible change in litter situation

KARACHI: The 100-day cleanliness campaign, launched by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar in December last year, is expiring today (Friday) but not a single street has been made clean from the litter.

People living in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area and Liaquatabad said their areas remain untouched in the campaign as heaps of garbage are still visible on the roads.

However, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar’s constituency UC 19 has been cleaned.

The locals said that only 10 to 30 percent work has been done under this campaign in some specific areas.

On the other hand, the provincial government has also estimated the cost and revealed that Rs10 crore was used in central district for proper sewerage system and infrastructure, Rs23 crore in District East and Rs40 crore in Korangi.