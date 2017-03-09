Sweden and Pakistan agree on mutual cooperation regarding railways

Pakistan and Sweden should focus on establishing cooperation in the field of Railways, says Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The Minister stated this while talking to the Swedish Ambassador H.E. Ingrid Johansson, who visited the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday. During the meeting, both sides agreed on mutual cooperation.

Rail transport in Sweden uses a network of 13,000 km of track, the 21st largest in the world. Sweden has rail links with adjacent European countries as well. Its involvement with Pakistan Railways should, theoretically, be of great assistance to the local rail transport system.