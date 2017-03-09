Sahiwal coal-fired power plant to be completed by mid-year: CM Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government has set new records of public service, quality and speed in public welfare projects. He added that 1320 MW coal power plant at Sahiwal will be completed before stipulated time and it will start producing electricity by the mid of this year.

He expressed these views while talking to members from different districts of the National and Provincial Assembly who called on him, here today.

CM Shehbaz said that PML-N government has set new trends of completing projects in record period with high standard and transparency, and has set the country on the way of prosperity by adopting the principles of hard work, integrity and determination. Endeavours to overcome energy crises, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, are yielding fruitful results and Pakistan continues to work quickly on energy projects under CPEC, he added.

He said Rs112 billion have been saved from gas power projects initiated in different areas of Punjab, and these projects are expected to be completed by this year, he shared. The chief minister said that completion of energy projects will add thousands of megawatts electricity to the national grid which will be an incredible hallmark in the journey of advancement and prosperity of the country. He regretted that energy projects have been delayed due to hindrance created by sit-in trendsetters, but Punjab government has compensated for the lost time with hard work, honesty and trustworthiness.

He said that previous governments did not pay any attention toward solving the energy crisis and the country was shrouded in darkness because of their corruption and negligence.

He said that people of Pakistan want progress and prosperity; therefore, the enemies of prosperity need to review their practices, adding the politics of chaos and confusion has failed again and again. “Under the vibrant leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving forward as selfless service to the people is our mission, and we’ll continue to advance on the road of progress and prosperity,” he vowed. The delegation that called on the chief minister included Members of the National Assembly Malik Sultan Mehmood Hanjra, Begum Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and MPA Malik Ahmad Yar Hanjra.