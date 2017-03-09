PPP agrees to extension of military courts

Pakistan Poeple’s Party (PPP) on Thursday said it would now support a two-year extension of the military court system.

In the second session of parliamentary discussions on the issue, the party announced nine recommendations regarding military courts and how they should be handled moving forward

PPP sought to push these recommendations, but an agreement could be reached on only two of the nine points raised before the session concluded.

The points agreed to include the recommendation that the provisions of the Qanoon-i-Shahadat, 1984 (Law of Evidence) apply to military courts and that the accused be granted the right to appeal.

Earlier, the party had objected the extension allowing the military courts to operate for two more years.