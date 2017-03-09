Police arrests 3 suspects in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police, on a tip off, conducted a search operation in Hyderabad on Wednesday and arrested three suspects.

According to details, a heavy contingent of police raided a four storey building in Jawairia Centre located in the Latifabad area. They also conducted a house-to-house search in that colony, during which three suspects were taken into custody.

The arrested persons were later shifted to Latifabad Police Station for further investigation.

Heavy search operations are underway in Hyderabad after the Sehwan Sharif tragedy.