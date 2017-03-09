Police arrest 5 suspects in Karachi in search operation

KARACHI: In another search operation in Karachi under the National Action Plan (NAP), law enforcement agencies arrested five suspects on Wednesday.

According to details, law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation in Mawach Goth area. Police sealed all the entry and exit points before the beginning of the search operation.

The law enforcement agencies personnel checked the identity document of residents during house-to-house search and arrested five suspects.

Sources said that the arrested persons were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.