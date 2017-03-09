‘PML-N lost credibility in province by appointing Zubair’

By: Sawan Khaskheli

Sindh is generating more revenue for the country than any of the other provinces, but still, the federal government discriminates when it comes to Sindh.

These views were expressed by Sindh Information Secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamrah while addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club the other day.

Dhamrah said that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership was much more courageous in handling tough situations in the country as compared to the present government. The federal government has failed to fulfil the promises it made to the provinces, he added.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has lost its credibility in Sindh and termed the appointment of Muhammad Zubair as Sindh Governor a political suicide on part of the PML-N in the province.

Dhamrah went on to say the governor’s involvement in the political activities has been a serious gaffe of the PML-N, adding that the province could have progressed more under the leadership PPP.

It was the responsibility of the federal government to provide a sufficient budget for the development schemes but it has failed in doing that too; however, the provincial government has still managed to do a splendid job in keeping the province on the path of development, he concluded.