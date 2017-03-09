PM Nawaz orders further improvements for Hajj 2017

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday asked the Religious Affairs Ministry to improve arrangements for Hajj this year, ensuring better facilities at minimum cost.

He said this during a detailed briefing given to him by the Ministry about forthcoming Hajj in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister directed that special attention must be given to making arrangements at the airports, provision of three daily meals in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalfa, and general facilitation for the pilgrims in lodging and travelling.

He said, “The government will provide all possible support to the Ministry for facilitating the pilgrims in performing Hajj comfortably and securely.”

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs must discharge its responsibilities with full devotion not only as an official duty but also a religious obligation of the highest order,” the PM said.

It was also approved during the meeting that applicants who have performed Hajj during the last seven years will not be eligible to apply for Hajj 2017 under Government Scheme. Hajj-e-Badal will be allowed only through Private Hajj scheme.