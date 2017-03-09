PM Nawaz announces 500-bed hospital for Thatta residents

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday announced a health package, including issuance of health cards and construction of a 500-bed hospital, for the residents of Thatta, Sindh.

“I’m announcing this in Thatta that we will issue health cards to the people, whether or not the provincial government plays its part,” PM Nawaz said while addressing a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally.

The prime minister slammed the provincial government for not resolving the issues being faced by the people of Sindh.

“We initiated the health card scheme which is the need of the hour but I’m saddened to know that the provincial government refused to play its part,” he lamented.

PM Nawaz also announced construction of a 500-bed hospital in Thatta, saying it will enable locals to use their health cards to avail treatment. “Health cards will also be issued for Tando Muhammad Khan and Sajawal areas.”

Further, the premier said that he has given directions towards providing the facility of gas in the aforementioned areas. “These areas will be provided as much electricity as they need,” he said.

Earlier, Nawaz claimed to rebuild Sindh and address the grievances of its people. “We will pump new passion to even the remotest areas of Sindh. The province will be provided with clean water and motorway,” the premier said.

He went on to claim that the villages in Sindh will be made even better than those in Punjab in terms of development. “Funds will be provided for building 50-kilometre roads in the remote areas of Sajawal and Thatta,” he said.

PM Nawaz also announced funds amounting to Rs400 million for provision of clean water in the two districts.