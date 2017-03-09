PHC playing vital role for ensuring MSDS in health facilities

The Punjab Healthcare Commission is playing a pivotal role to ensure Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) to the public, as well as private sector, hospitals, clinics, laboratories and diagnostic centres. PHC has registered more than 33,000 small and big hospitals, basic health units, clinics of individual doctors, homeopaths, hakeems, pathological and radiological diagnostic centres, out of which 18,000 are licensed.

It was informed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission Chief Operating Officer Dr Ajmal Khan here today. He said, at present, 47,000 hospitals, basic health units, doctors’ clinics, laboratories, hakeem and homeopaths are operating in Punjab. He said that PHC is trying to register all the stakeholders in a minimum time period. Dr Ajmal Khan, while explaining the procedure, informed that within 14 days of receiving any application from a hospital or an individual doctor or homeopath, PHC issues conditional registration after physical verification and evaluation of the health facility. He said that PHC arranges training and capacity building of the persons on minimum service delivery standard; after that, final registration and license is awarded to them. PHC CEO further said that the commission has so far imparted training to more than 9,000 persons affiliated to the health profession.

Dr Khan said that the commission has prepared MSDS for all the tertiary care hospitals and other hospitals, basic health units, small clinics, dental surgeons, hakeems and homeopaths, and the applicant who fulfils the prescribed criteria, registration and licensing are made without any delay. He disclosed that more than one thousand complaints have been received by the PHC, on which action has been taken against a number of senior doctors and the hospitals.