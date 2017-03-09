Pakistan wants to further extend bilateral ties with US: NA speaker

National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday said that Pakistan gives great importance to ties with the United States, adding that Islamabad wants to further extend bilateral ties, trade and people-to-people contact.

He said this while meeting with nominated Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary. He appreciated the services of Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary in different countries, hoping that he would show real image of Pakistan in the United States as an envoy of the country. He also expressed hope that the envoy would take the bilateral ties to new heights while playing his role.

Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary thanked the NA speaker, assuring him that he would utilize all his powers to strengthen the bilateral ties.