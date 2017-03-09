Pak army reject India’s concern of terrorist activity along LoC

The Pakistan Army on Thursday ‘strongly’ rejected Indian army’s concern regarding the movement of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army Military Operations Director General (DGMO) Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, during a telephonic conversation with Indian DGMO Lt Gen AK Bhatia, strongly rejected Indian concerns over the movement of terrorists along the LoC, DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

Indian concern on terrorists’ movement along LOC were strongly rejected during hotline. Indian Army asked to look inward, share evidence. pic.twitter.com/wuF1jJ4bui — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 9, 2017



The conversation came at a time when tension between Pakistan and India is running high.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it had released two teenagers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir arrested last year in connection with the attack on a military installation in Uri in Occupied Kashmir.

According to IANS, the agency said it had handed over Faisal Hussain Awan and his friend Ahsan Khursheed to Indian military authorities so that they could be sent back to their homes. In a report last month, NIA investigators admitted they could find no evidence to link the two youths to the September 18, 2016 attack, which left 18 Indian soldiers dead.

“Hussain and Khursheed have been released and handed over to the Army’s 16 Corps headquarters today (Wednesday) for sending them back to Pakistani authorities,” IANS quoted an NIA official as saying.