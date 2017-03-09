Pak-Afghan border closes for indefinite period

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan border has closed once again on Thursday for an indefinite period.

After being closed for 18 days, Pakistani authorities temporarily opened the border with Afghanistan for two days on Tuesday during which thousands of people flocked to crossings at Torkham and Chaman.

The border crossings were reopened as a goodwill geature by Pakistan to allow Afghan and Pakistani nationals stranded on both sides to return to their home countries.

According to border authorities, more than 24, 000 Afghan nationals crossed over to Afghanistan while over 900 Pakistanis returned to their homes from the neighbouring country amid tight security in the two days.

The Afghan government was informed that the border will remain opened for two days and only those will be allowed to cross border who have valid visa, however, trade activities will remain suspended.

Pak-Afghan border at two points was closed after a wave of terrorist attacks claimed more than 100 lives in Pakistan last month.