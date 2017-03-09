Opposition walks out after women parliamentarians not allowed to speak

The opposition parties walked out of the National Assembly after Speaker Ayaz Sadiq did not allow women parliamentarians to speak during the National Assembly session on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

While speaking to media on Wednesday outside Parliament House, PPP MNA Nafisa Shah said that Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has tried to block the voice of women on International Women’s Day. She said that women were facing injustice throughout the country including in the parliament also. She said that the government was not looking serious in resolving the growing grievances of women.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari said that NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has shown non-seriousness and had stopped the women parliamentarians to raise their issues. She also blamed the PML-N women parliamentarians for not backing their stance as they stood behind the pressure of male MNAS.

JUI-F MNA Naeema Kishwar wished that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq should have permitted the women to speak instead of moving the debate towards medicines and other issues. She said that it was unfortunate that unequal attitude was shown towards us, moreover, women of government benches also failed to support our stance against the biased attitude.