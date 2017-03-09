One woman killed due to LOC violation by Indian army

One woman was reportedly killed due to firing by Indian security forces across the LOC on Wednesday, according to ISPR.

The Indian army targeted a civilian locality in the Bhabar village in yet another LOC violation.

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army provided a befitting response to this unprovoked firing of the Indian army.

The Indian army has committed 1427 ceasefire violations since 2013 in which 111 citizens were martyred and 457 sustained injuries.

