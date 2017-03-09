Naval chief calls on Jordanian Navy commander

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is on an official visit to Jordan. During the visit, the naval chief called on Commander of Royal Jordanian Naval Force Brig-Gen Ibrahim Alnaimat.

Upon his arrival at Royal Jordanian Naval Force Headquarters at Aqaba, the admiral was received by CBrig Gen Ibrahim Alnaimat. A ceremonial guard of honour was also presented to the naval chief on the occasion.

During the meeting, Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration. The admiral underscored Pakistan navy’s focused commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations.

The naval chief also cited the recent conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 by Pakistan Navy at Karachi, wherein more than 37 countries participated to join hands for a common resolve of ‘Together for Peace’.

Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Brig-Gen Ibrahim Alnaimat acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan navy and Jordanian navy. While lauding the role and commitment of Pakistan navy for initiating strenuous efforts to maintain regional maritime peace and stability, the commander also appreciated the successful conduct of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 by Pakistan Navy.

Later during the day, the naval chief also visited Aqaba Naval Base and interacted with officers and men of Royal Jordanian Naval Force. The admiral appreciated their professionalism and operational competence.