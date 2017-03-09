National Assembly passes The Hindu Marriage Bill, 2016

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Thursday passed “The Hindu Marriage Bill, 2016”.

The bill moved by Minister for Human Rights Kamran Michael provides for solemnization of marriages by Hindu families and for matters ancillary and incidental thereto. The bill has already passed by Senate with amendment.

Earlier, the National Assembly has been informed that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal has established thirty-four Sweet Homes across the country to provide better health, education and shelter to the needy children.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House during question hour that Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal also provides assistance to all and sundry in health, education and other needs in transparent manner.

To a question, he said four latest laboratories have been established to prevent leakage of any government or secret agencies’ data.

Shaikh Aftab Ahmad said National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board is mandated to ensure communication security within government departments.

To another question, he said vigorous efforts are being made to prevent uploading of blasphemous content on the social media.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Sajid Ahmad and others regarding census in Sindh where the number of Blocks has been reduced with the intention to show the rural population greater than the urban population, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan told the House that urban blocks are 21766 while rural blocks are 17209 which show increase not decrease in urban blocks. He said that, in Sindh, about 56 percent population blocks are in urban areas. He said urban blocks have been increased by 18 percent while raise in rural blocks is less than two percent. He said the government has no intention to show urban population less than the rural population.

Rana Muhammad Afzal said that all the citizens of Pakistan will be included in the upcoming census and nobody will be refused registration due to non-availability of CNIC.

To another calling attention notice moved by Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and others regarding delay in commencement of construction work on Gojra-Shorkot and Shorkot-Khanewal sections of the Motorways by National Highway Authority, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that 40 percent work on Gojra-Shorkot and Shorkot-Khanewal sections have been completed.

He said Gojra-Shorkot section will be completed by 31 March 2018, whereas Shorkot-Khanewal route will be finished by December 2018.

Now the House will meet on Friday morning at 10:30.