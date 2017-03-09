Muslim scholars in West urged to counter anti-Islam propaganda

Prime Minister’s Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Irfan Siddiqui Thursday said Muslim scholars contributing in western institutions can play a pivotal role in disseminating real teachings and messages of Islam in the western world.

He was talking to Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Director Dr Farhan Ahmad Nizami, at the NHLH division premises.

Irfan Siddiqui said “Muslim scholars must initiate collective efforts to bring people of different civilisations and ideologies close to each other and discourage negative attitudes”.

Irfan Siddiqui said the present government is taking effective steps to counter negative propaganda about Islam and Pakistan in the world.

He appreciated the contribution of Dr Farhan Ahmad Nizami for promotion of Islamic history and teachings and inter-religious harmony and hoped that Muslim scholars based in western countries will play their role to counter negative propaganda about Islam through the power of their pen.

Dr Farhan Nizami lauded the literary initiatives taken by NHLH division under the supervision of Irfan Siddiqui.

He also offered to establish Pakistan Chair at Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies to ensure Pakistan’s cultural presence there.