Misbah blasts six sixes in six at Hong Kong T20 blitz

Pakistan’s ageing Test captain Misbah ul Haq is making rounds on social media after a video of him smashing six sixes in a row surfaced.

The video is from the ongoing Hong Kong T20 blitz, a high intensity tournament with considerably smaller grounds and numerous matches in as singled day.

The Islamabad United Captain is often criticised for his slow batting pace but has been known to hit some big shots. His maximum hitting abilities were on full display when he launched 5 balls out of the stadium on the leg side and one towering six straight down the ground.