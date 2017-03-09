LAHORE: E paper – March 09, 2017

Pakistan Today
March 8, 2017
Opposition walks out after women parliamentarians not allowed to speak
Pakistan wants to further extend bilateral ties with US: NA speaker
Mother, child healthcare government’s top priority: Dar
Imran disqualification case: ECP adjourns hearing till April 5
China again opposes Indian bid to get NSG membership
We must respect women adhering to Islamic teachings: Imran
Human rights situation in Iran not good: Asma
Cost of 969mw Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project increased to Rs 500bln
Deferred promotions: Disgruntled CSP officers to move court
PPAF confers awards on Int’l Women’s Day
Tayyaba torture case: SC stops trial court midway, orders IHC to review the case
IAEA approves safeguards for K-2, K-3 nuclear power plants
