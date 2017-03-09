Lack of facilities in Islamabad irk students

by SALMAN ASHRAF

Students are facing countless problems like transportation, substandard meals and above all residential problems.

Many students living in private hostels said that due to lack of proper hostel facilities they have to live in congested rooms.

“I am living in the capital since 2012 and I have changed my accommodation five times due to poor living facilities here,” said, Amir, a student of Msc.

He further said students from all over the Pakistan come to Islamabad for their studies, but they face, first of all, the problem of residence.

Saleh, another student, said that due to non-availability of proper hostel facilities, he had to live in a small room for Rs 7500.

“It is quite difficult for a student to find a reasonable living place in a reasonable price,” he added.

“Private hostels have been charging Rs5,000 to Rs8,000 for a single bed accommodation and these hostels lack proper cleaning,” Saleh said.

“The setting up of more hostels can bring relief to students, who come here from distant areas of the country in search of jobs and education,” he concluded.

Imran Bashir, a teacher, said that rents of rooms and houses had surged in the last few years due to the unprecedented influx of students and job seekers in the twin cities.

“I am paying Rs8, 000 for a single unfurnished room,” he added.

Asad Hussain, studying in FAST University, living in a single room in Rawal town told that the main cause of the accommodation shortage was the lack of bachelor hostels and proper housing schemes.

“In the past three years, I have changed my residence many times due to an unwelcoming attitude of landlords or lack of basic facilities,” he added.

If students are provided with hostel facilities within the campus, they can save travelling time for studies and they can also get proper living facility at reasonable rates with better food, Maaz, a student of law added.