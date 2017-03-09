Kristen Stewart gets a buzz cut for new movie role

Hollywood actor Kristen Stewart, who keeps experimenting with hair styles and dye jobs, shocked everyone when she stepped out with a new buzz cut – and its a stunning shade of dirty blonde.

Stewart showcased her bold new look while attending the premiere of her new movie Personal Shopper on Tuesday.

Her image as Bella Swan of the Twilight Saga movies is completely a thing of the past as the actor ditched her brunette hair in favour of a blonde buzz cut. Who would’ve thought she’d carry it with so much swag!

She matched her new hairstyle with a black crop top with delicate thin straps and black trousers.

The new cut has been given to Stewart by celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager. It is reportedly for a makeover she underwent for her movie role.

She earlier signed up to star in Underwater, a thriller which follows an underwater scientific crew that, after facing an earthquake, are forced to go on a dangerous journey for survival.