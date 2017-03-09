Indian army using US-made drones to spy on Pakistan along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Indian forces are using US-made drones for the surveillance of Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Himalayan state of Kashmir.

The ‘spy drones’ with night-vision cameras took off flights from Poonch and Rajouri sectors whereas the data centre of these drones was established in Sri Nagar.

The government of Pakistan also asked the United States to supply similar drones but the authorities refused it despite several requests.

Earlier on November 20, 2016, Pakistan army shot down an Indian drone at LoC in Rakh Chakri sector.

According to Director General (DG) of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) department of the army, an Indian drone had broken into Pakistan in Rakh Chakri sector but it was shot down by the army.

The Indian drone had come 60 meters deep into Pakistani territory. ISPR DG said that Indian drone had been sent for spying. Its remnants were also taken into custody.