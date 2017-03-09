Imran Khan and the Election Commission

Flaws can be removed through legislation rather than agitation

For three years Imran Khan used legal ploys to stop the Election Commission from hearing a petition accusing PTI of gross financial irregularities. Failing in that, he has called into question the integrity of the Commission. On Monday, Khan dropped hints of launching an agitation against the ECP. He accused the Commission of failing to bring about reforms in election laws in line with the findings of the Supreme Court’s inquiry commission in the rigging case. This is a funny accusation as bringing about reforms in the election laws comes under the purview of Parliament and not the ECP. It is a matter of concern that the leader of the third largest party in Parliament is unable to draw a distinction between the powers of the Parliament and the ECP.

There is a perception that Imran Khan is keen to keep the government under attack throughout the period leading to the 2018 elections. The best way to do this was to expose the PML-N administration’s performance in the National Assembly. However lacking the required parliamentary skills that include the ability to argue a case persuasively, a quick mind and a gift of gab, Imran Khan is reluctant to face his superiors in the art of the possible.. Parliamentary politics requires a flexibility, a willingness to bargain and a desire to make bridges which Imran Khan singularly lacks. This explains why he has generally avoided the National Assembly sittings.

Imran Khan prefers instead public gatherings of devotees who are willing to follow whatever quixotic calls he issues without questioning. This might be exhilarating for the PTI leader but this has failed to fetch him votes. The march on Islamabad, the prolonged sit-in and the closure of cities followed by several mega gatherings have failed to translate into higher ratings. Imran lost several bye elections in Punjab and Karachi while he could not improve his position in Sindh and Balochistan. The campaign against the ECP is going to be as fruitless as his earlier attacks on the windmills.