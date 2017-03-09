Imran disqualification case: ECP adjourns hearing till April 5

Naeem Bukhari, Counsel for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, has sought more time from Election Commission in disqualification case due to heart problem.

Imran Khan disqualification case hearing was held on Wednesday under Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza.

During the course of hearing, PTI counsel took the plea that he could not make preparation for case due to heart problem, therefore Election Commission should give him some more time.

Hearing of the case was adjourned till April 5. PTI spokesperson Naeem ul Haq said that the government was filing more cases against Imran Khan in sheer confusion which has no moral justification.

Talking to a a private TV channel, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry said that the ECP could not hold free and fair elections therefore it was a failed election commission.