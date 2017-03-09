IHC orders restriction of blasphemous content on social media

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed relevant authorities to block web pages showing sacrilegious content on Thursday.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui heard the case lodged by Salman Shahid during which he ordered Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar to block all social media if necessary, according to reports.

The court also instructed to inform Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif about this sensitive issue and said if such content is not restricted in a timely manner, more Mumtaz Qadris would take law into their own hands.

During the hearing, the judge said that social media is defaming the country’s name and that the IT department along with other related departments should fulfil their obligations in this regard.

Islamabad Police on Thursday also registered an FIR right after the IHC’s decision, against unidentified persons involved in spreading “blasphemous content” on social media.