ICC Test rankings; Azhar, Younis slip one place each

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali and Younis Khan have slipped one place each in latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings for batsmen.

According to details, Azhar Ali has gone down to the eighth place from seventh and Younis Khan to ninth from eighth. The rating points of Azhar and Younis remain 779 and 772 respectively.

Australia’s Steve Smith is at the topmost place with 936 rating points, England’s Joe Root second with 848 points and India’s Virat Kohli third with 847 points.

No Pakistan bowler is in top ten Test bowlers at the moment. Yasir Shah is the only bowler in test ranking but is at the eighteenth place with 649 rating points. Wahab Riaz follows him at the nineteenth spot with 579 points.