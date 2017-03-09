Human rights situation in Iran not good: Asma

e

Pakistani lawyer and UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Iran Asma Jahangir has stated that Irani opposition leaders and social activists do not talk against Iran openly.

Asma Jahangir presented 40 pages report, presented in 34th session of Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Switzerland, consisting on details of human rights violations in Iran, stating that opposition leaders living abroad feared that if they talked against the Tehran’s government then as a result their families living in Iran would be targeted.

Asma Jehangir expressed regret in her report over the worst situation of human rights in Iran. Report stated that judiciary of Iran, lawyers’ fraternity, freedom of speech and brutal arrests were cause for concern for UN.