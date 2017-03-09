Hospital holds free camp on World Kidney Day

The nephrology department of Fatima Memorial Hospital held a kidney camp to coincide with World Kidney Day to create awareness among the general public on the importance of kidneys to overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems. All the patients were clinically diagnosed and given free consultation by specialists in the field.

To meet the growing needs of the patients, Fatima Memorial Hospital has been providing clinical evaluation of all kinds of kidney diseases and haemodialysis to patients suffering from kidney diseases through its dialysis centre. For quality control, the international standards of sterilisation are maintained at the hospital. The instruments used in this department are fully sterilised and machines are regularly disinfected as per the requirements. The staff ensures safe, healthy and protective treatment.

Most of the patients are dialysed twice weekly which takes around eight hours per week and certain dialysis machines have been dedicated exclusively to hepatitis-C patients. An average of 7,000 dialyses are done annually at FMH, out of which 50 per cent are either free of cost or at subsidised rates. The treatment is expensive; thus, not affordable by most of the patients and the costs are borne by the hospital directly and through the generosity of philanthropists.

Fatima Memorial Hospital, a not for profit hospital, was founded in 1977 in Shadman, Lahore, with the mission to provide quality service without discrimination to patients from all walks of life.