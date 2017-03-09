‘Grand operation’ to remove enroachments begins in Karachi today

KARACHI: A grand operation began in Karachi today, to remove encroachments from the streets which clog traffic, according to Director Anti-encroachment of the city.

The said operation is said to purge the streets from vendors and illegal parking.

There are around 300,000 vendors in Karachi whereas parking at the city centre is completely run by parking mafias—who charge at their will.

In a meeting held at the Chief Minister House this week, it was revealed that each vendor pays Rs 150 every day to influential people including police officials and political workers.

The last two years have seen hundreds of similar operations in the city but vendors and parking mafia re-emerge.