Gigi Hadid turns photographer for V Magazine

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has turned photographer for V Magazine -providing “an intimate look” of “her private world”.

Gigi shot a very special Versus Versace campaign with her star beau Zayn Malik.

A source told pagesix.com that at a hotel, Hadid clicked photographer Mario Testino, actress Sasha Lane and designer Olivier Rousteing, while V editor Stephen Gan stopped by.

Designers Karl Lagerfeld, Donatella Versace, Tommy Hilfiger and sister Bella will also appear in Gigi’s spread.

The first round of portraits (about 16 to 20) will publish on May 1, and then a second batch will be revealed later in the year.

Gigi finally opened up about her passion for photography. “We were really competitive horseback riders, and so in between our classes or competition, I would just take my camera and shoot my friends and their horses. Then I started selling 8-by-10 prints, I had HadidPhotography.com that I built on this web site-building web site. And I, like, sold my photos of my friends’ horses.” reported People.

V‘s editor-in-chief Stephen Gan says the magazine is a platform for artists to express themselves and stands by the decision to use a famous model like Hadid. “I felt like she’s had a real background in photography, and she’s got an eye, and I felt like she really has got that calling and it’s genuine. She’s really multi-talented, and a very, very special soul. It’s rare.” he said.