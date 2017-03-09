Completion of RIUKT to be ensured by December 2017

Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that state-of-the-art Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) is being constructed in Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs4 billion for providing best treatment facilities for urology patients and kidney transplantation.

He said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued an instruction to the concerned departments for an early completion of the project.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the pace of work on the construction of the RIUK at the Civil Secretariat today. Besides, Hanif Abbasi, Health Special Secretary Dr Sajid Mehmood Chohan, Health Development Additional Secretary Mussarat Jabeen, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Member Health P&D Dr Shabana Haider, Project Director Prof Dr Mumtaz, and officers of building department attended the meeting.

Hanif Abbasi said that the chief minister has established a number of state of the art health facilities in Rawalpindi, including Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, upgradation and expansion of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and construction of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology. He said that people from Rawalpindi division, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are getting benefit from these health facilities.

He said, after completion, RIUK would also be a big source of modern treatment and transplant of the kidney patients. It was informed that civil work of RIUK will be completed by December 2017. Letters of interest have been called through advertisements in the newspapers for HVAC system and electrification of the project. For this purpose, pre-qualification of the firms would be carried out.

Kh Salman Rafique directed that instead of traditional working style, the concerned departments should works on the project on a fast-track basis, and revised PC-1 should get approved from the P&D Department for remaining civil work. He directed to constitute purchase committee, human resource committee and other committees for the procurement of medical equipment, recruitment of human resources, etc. for the project. The building department was directed to present cash flow plan, work plan and timeline for the ongoing civil works on the project. He revealed that the government would provide all required financial resources for completion of the project. He said that RIUK is a mega project which would be made functional in 2018. He said that the chief minister was taking personal interest in the completion of the project so that more medical facilities could be available for the people of the province.