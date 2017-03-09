China again opposes Indian bid to get NSG membership

China has once again opposed the Indian bid to get the membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) in the 19th Asian Security Conference.

According to detail, China has acted upon its “principled stance” in opposing Indian membership of the NSG. While addressing the conference, Chinese Communist Party official Zong Woh stated that his country was totally against indiscriminate attitude and added that both Pakistan and India were having equal status so that both the countries should be given chance for NSG seat.

Responding on border issue between China and India, he said that this was very complex issue and this could be solved only through dialogue. “Both the countries should realize what they expect from each other” he added.

It was worth mentioning here that China along with other countries supported the principled stance that if India was granted membership without signing the NPT, it will set a bad precedent.