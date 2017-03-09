Bilawal Bhutto to visit Lahore on Mar 10

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will reach Lahore on March 10 to interview candidates from Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura on March 11.

The interviews for candidates from Lahore and Kasur will be held on March 13.

The appointments of the president, general secretary, information secretary and other positions will be decided after the interviews.

After the nomination of candidates from Lahore and Sahiwal, administrative activities for Central Punjab and South Punjab will be completed.

Schedule for interviews of South Punjab candidates will be soon issued.