Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner call off divorce?

Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have apparently called off their divorce, sources told People magazine.

However, there is a catch. Although the actors, both 44, announced their separation back in June 2015, they aren’t exactly back together but have decided to keep working on their marriage after undergoing a rough patch recently – one that nearly led to a permanent split.

“Jen has called off the divorce,” a source close to Garner said. “She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try.”

But another source close to the couple further elaborated that this was a decision both Ben and Jennifer made together. “There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids and those kids love their parents.”

Just a day after the Oscars, the former couple hosted a small gathering at their Los Angeles home for their son Samuel’s 5th birthday, along with daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8. “The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy,” claimed the source.

Of course, it cannot be denied that just recently, Ben and Jennifer went through a strained period that nearly led them to throw in the towel on their marriage. “Jen was telling friends that she plans on filing for divorce,” the source close to her added. “She just wanted to move on and focus on the happy things in her life. She was exhausted from all the ups and downs.”

Ironically, both stars have remained close throughout the rough patch to, living together much of the time and co-parenting their children. They’ve even taken family vacations together and recently celebrated the holidays in Montana. “They want to keep the family together,” the source close to the couple says. As Ben said in an interview back in January, “I like taking my kids to school in the morning and dropping them off and having them know their dad is there. That feels good.”

The source close to Jennifer added, “Ben is making a big effort to take care of himself. They are not back together, but there seems to be hope. Jen is hoping they can stay married. Ben doesn’t want a divorce either.”