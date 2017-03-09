Acquittal of Samjhota bombing suspect by Indian court ‘regrettable’: FO

Pakistan Foreign Office on Thursday said that the decision by an Indian court to clear charges of a Hindu radical accused by Pakistan of being the mastermind of the deadly 2007 Samjhota Express bombing in another case is “regrettable”.

An Indian court on Wednesday handed down a rare guilty verdict against three Hindu radicals over the 2007 bombing of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, but cleared Swami Aseemanand, the alleged mastermind of the attack initially blamed on Islamist groups.

Naba Kumar Sarkar, better known by his nickname Swami Aseemanand, the alleged ringleader behind the religiously motivated attack, was among seven Hindu radicals after prosecutors failed to prove their guilt.

Sarkar, remains in prison pending trial over his role in two separate bomb attacks ─ one on a mosque and another on the Samjhota Express that together killed nearly 75 people.