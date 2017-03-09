550 houses searched in 1-9, H-9; 14 outlaws held

Islamabad: Islamabad Police along with Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies on Thursday conducted search operations in Industrial area, including sectors I-9/1 and H-9, a police spokesman said.

According to a police spokesman, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Rangers and other security agencies searched 250 houses of sector I-9/1 and 300 houses in sector H-9.

The search operation was conducted under the supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal and participated by ASP Hassam Bin Ashraf, SHO Industrial Area Inspector Khalid Mehmud and others.

Meanwhile, ASI Bin Yameen from Khana police station raided a gambling den and arrested nine gamblers, besides recovery of gambling tools and gambling money from them.

ASI Fakhar Habib from Sihala police station arrested Aqeel for having 30 bore pistol while Inspector Pervez Akhtar nabbed Munawar Khan and Sarfarosh Khan for having 213 rounds and 250-gramme hashish, respectively.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Rasheed from Shaliamr police arrested two Afghan nationals Hizb and Kahar for residing illegally in the country.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens. He appealed to the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.