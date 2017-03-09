12 suspects held

KARACHI: At least 12 suspected persons including four foreigners were apprehended during search operations in different areas of Karachi on Thursday.

On a tip-off, the police conducted search operations in Gulberg and New Karachi areas and arrested four foreigners for violating the Foreign-Act.

The suspected persons have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Meanwhile, on a tip-off, the security forces conducted a search operation and rounded up eight suspected persons.