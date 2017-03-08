Women empowerment: Civil society urges govt to make effective legislations

By: Sawan Khaskheli

The Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF), Family Planning Association of Pakistan (FPAP), Soormi Development Society and others on Wednesday organised several programmes and events to mark women’s day.

The event was aimed at highlighting the plight of women in Sindh under the UN slogan “Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030”

The chief keys speakers of different programmes included Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum Chairman Mohammad Ali Shah, Fatima Majeed, and PFF Vice Chairman Nisar Khokhar, renowned journalist Zulekhan Ghulam Hussain, PFF General Secretary Tanzeela Qambrani and others.

Addressing the events, the speakers of different programmes were of the view that development couldn’t be achieved without an active role and participation of women.

Their struggle for achieving equality, justice, peace and development was highlighted in the events.

The speakers criticised the government for its failure in protecting women rights and making an effective legislation and its implementation.

They urged the government to take all possible measures for women empowerment and protection.

The speakers were also of the view that the society would have to change its attitude to guarantee and protect the inherent rights of women.

The speakers underlined the need of the improvement of literacy rate among women in rural parts so as to aware them of their rights, adding, the goals of development could not be achieved without awareness, active role and educating women and granting them equality.

At the end of the programmes, speakers demanded the government for ensuring protection and effective legislation be made for this purpose.