22-year-old old woman becomes torch bearer of hope

SWAT: A 22 year old woman in Mingora has taken up the responsibility to educate around 30 children in her area.

This young woman is a university graduate and is mainly bearing all education expenses of these students. She says that education is the right of these students who have been deprived of it for too long.

Today, the International women’s day is being celebrated throughout the world. Diligent women like Mona who dare to dream big and then set out to achieve their dreams are a source of pride for women all over Pakistan.