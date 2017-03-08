Torture on women on rise in South Punjab

MULTAN: Cases about torture on women have increased to a great extent in South Punjab where at least 4862 assault and 87 acid attack cases were reported last year.

According to Human Right Commission, 152 women fell prey to honour killing.

Chairman of non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mukhtaran Mai said that delay in verdicts and low literacy rates could be one of the major causes for this dilemma.

On the other hand, women protection cell in South Punjab is still not functional despite the fact that it was formed two years back.