Tom Hiddleston opens up about his affair with Taylor Swift

Actor Tom Hiddleston got irritated when he was asked about his short-lived romance with singer Taylor Swift.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Kong: Skull Island actor was asked if he regretted “the publicity and gossip the romance engendered”.

The newspaper said Hiddleston replied “testily.”

“What should I regret, in your mind? I would rather not talk about this if that’s alright,” Hiddleston said.

After a long pause, with his hand on his chin, Hiddleston explained why he’s uninterested in discussing his three-month affair with Swift.

“I’m just thinking about this. Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with an absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind, I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life.

“And those two things are separate,” he said.