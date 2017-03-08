Ten more terrorists killed in Swabi operation

SWABI: Security forces have killed at least 10 more terrorists in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to reports, a joint operation was carried out by the army and the police in Swabi’s Baja area where a group of militants exchanged fire with the forces.

At least 10 militants were killed whereas two of the suspects managed to escape. According to the officials, two army officers were also killed in the operation.

The action was a part of the Operation Raddul Fasaad that was launched all over the country by the Pak Army after the recent wave of terrorism.

Yesterday, five militants were killed in another area of the same district. A soldier and an officer were martyred in the operation.