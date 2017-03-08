Sindh courts suspend hearing to pay homage to former CJP Sajjad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Judiciary in Sindh on Wednesday suspended all the judicial proceedings to pay homage to former Chief Justice of Pakistan Syed Sajjad Ali Shah who expired on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Pakistan and all the Judges of Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice Retired Syed Sajjad Ali Shah, former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

The Chief Justice and the Judges prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity (Ameen).