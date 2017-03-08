Sammy shaves head as promised after PSL final, releases video

HONG KONG : Peshawar Zalmi captain, Darren Sammy shared a video on Twitter last night after shaving his head and asked the other members of the team and Javed Afridi to do the same.

Darren Sammy, in an earlier video, announced that the whole team of Peshawar Zalmi would shave their heads including team owner Javed Afridi if they won PSL this year.

Pashawar Zalmi went on to win the PSL final against Quetta gladiators, that was played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Javed Afridi said in a recent statement that he along with the whole team will shave heads after performing Umrah.